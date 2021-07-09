Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
14-19-26-37-41
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
14-19-26-37-41
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments