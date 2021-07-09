Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-1-1
(nine, one, one)
9-2-4-3
(nine, two, four, three)
8-5-9-0-3
(eight, five, nine, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
Comments