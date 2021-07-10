Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

0-1-5-6

(zero, one, five, six)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 10, 2021 9:05 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 10, 2021 9:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 10, 2021 8:52 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 10, 2021 8:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 10, 2021 8:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 10, 2021 9:07 PM