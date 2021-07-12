Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:

9-6-1-4

(nine, six, one, four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

July 12, 2021 1:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

July 12, 2021 12:23 AM