Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

6-8-1-6

(six, eight, one, six)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

July 13, 2021 6:43 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

July 13, 2021 6:42 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 13, 2021 6:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

July 13, 2021 6:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 13, 2021 6:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

July 13, 2021 6:42 AM