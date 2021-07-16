Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
3-3-7-5-9
(three, three, seven, five, nine)
