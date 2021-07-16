Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

1-9-9-9

(one, nine, nine, nine)

3-3-7-5-9

(three, three, seven, five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 16, 2021 12:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 16, 2021 12:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

July 16, 2021 12:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

July 16, 2021 12:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

July 16, 2021 12:36 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 16, 2021 12:36 PM