Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:

5-0-7

(five, zero, seven)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 17, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 17, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 17, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 17, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

July 17, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 17, 2021 10:29 PM