Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

