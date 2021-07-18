Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-3-4
(three, three, four)
2-3-8-6
(two, three, eight, six)
5-4-4-6-0
(five, four, four, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $128 million
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
