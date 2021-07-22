Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-0-7
(four, zero, seven)
7-1-3-5
(seven, one, three, five)
5-1-1-0-4
(five, one, one, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
