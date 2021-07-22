Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

7-1-3-5

(seven, one, three, five)

5-1-1-0-4

(five, one, one, zero, four)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 22, 2021 9:06 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 22, 2021 9:06 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

July 22, 2021 8:33 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

July 22, 2021 8:33 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 22, 2021 8:33 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 22, 2021 8:33 AM