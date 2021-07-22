Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-8-7-3-0
(seven, eight, seven, three, zero)
