Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:

6-0-9

(six, zero, nine)

