Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:

8-9-1

(eight, nine, one)

