Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-4-3

(one, four, three)

8-1-1-3

(eight, one, one, three)

2-1-4-5-5

(two, one, four, five, five)

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 2:25 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 2:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 2:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 2:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

July 25, 2021 2:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 25, 2021 12:30 AM