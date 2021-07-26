Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

4-4-7-6

(four, four, seven, six)

