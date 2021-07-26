Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
04-07-12-25-33-36
(four, seven, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six)
GA Lottery.
