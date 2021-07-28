Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-3-7

(one, three, seven)

2-0-2-4

(two, zero, two, four)

1-9-3-9-6

(one, nine, three, nine, six)

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 28, 2021 1:44 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 28, 2021 1:44 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 28, 2021 12:51 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 28, 2021 12:49 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

July 28, 2021 12:49 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 28, 2021 12:49 AM