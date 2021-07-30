Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Night" game were:
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game.
