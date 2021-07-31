Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
6-4-2-5-2
(six, four, two, five, two)
GA Lottery.
Comments