Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
7-8-7-8
(seven, eight, seven, eight)
GA Lottery.
