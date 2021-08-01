Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5-4-5

(five, four, five)

7-8-1-6

(seven, eight, one, six)

6-0-6-7-9

(six, zero, six, seven, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

August 01, 2021 10:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

August 01, 2021 10:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

August 01, 2021 10:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

August 01, 2021 10:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

August 01, 2021 10:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

August 01, 2021 10:01 PM