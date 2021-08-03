Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
0-8-6-1-7
(zero, eight, six, one, seven)
GA Lottery.
