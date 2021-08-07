Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

04-06-30-33-37

(four, six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

August 07, 2021 12:04 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

August 06, 2021 11:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

August 06, 2021 11:26 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

August 06, 2021 11:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

August 06, 2021 11:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

August 06, 2021 11:26 PM