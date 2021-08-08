Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-08-16-26-31
(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
GA Lottery.
