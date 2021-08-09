Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-5-6
(eight, five, six)
1-2-0-3
(one, two, zero, three)
6-8-4-5-9
(six, eight, four, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
Estimated jackpot: $241 million
GA Lottery
Comments