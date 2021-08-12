Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-5-5
(four, five, five)
3-6-1-2
(three, six, one, two)
0-8-3-9-9
(zero, eight, three, nine, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
Estimated jackpot: $258 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
