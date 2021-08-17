Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-1-9
(three, one, nine)
1-8-1-5
(one, eight, one, five)
9-9-6-7-1
(nine, nine, six, seven, one)
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
