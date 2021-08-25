Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-1-0

(seven, one, zero)

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

0-2-9-9

(zero, two, nine, nine)

5-5-3-2

(five, five, three, two)

2-8-9-4

(two, eight, nine, four)

06-10-14-28-58, Cash Ball: 1

(six, ten, fourteen, twenty-eight, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

03-07-08-27-33

(three, seven, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000

7-6-2-3-9

(seven, six, two, three, nine)

9-7-9-3-0

(nine, seven, nine, three, zero)

17-18-26-52-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, fifty-two, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

