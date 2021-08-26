Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-0-2
(one, zero, two)
1-3-7-7
(one, three, seven, seven)
5-1-8-6-2
(five, one, eight, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game.
