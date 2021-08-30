Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
9-4-3-4
(nine, four, three, four)
6-8-5-6-3
(six, eight, five, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
Estimated jackpot: $332 million
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-8-5
(four, eight, five)
9-4-3-4
(nine, four, three, four)
6-8-5-6-3
(six, eight, five, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $306 million
Estimated jackpot: $332 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments