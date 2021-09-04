Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
9-1-5
(nine, one, five)
3-2-4
(three, two, four)
9-8-7-4
(nine, eight, seven, four)
7-2-8-1
(seven, two, eight, one)
1-9-1-6
(one, nine, one, six)
33-36-45-51-56, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
01-02-14-17-41
(one, two, fourteen, seventeen, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
9-8-7-8-1
(nine, eight, seven, eight, one)
4-9-2-5-7
(four, nine, two, five, seven)
07-10-12-61-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(seven, ten, twelve, sixty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $323 million
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
