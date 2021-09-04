Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-2-0
(three, two, zero)
9-4-0-5
(nine, four, zero, five)
2-5-2-0-2
(two, five, two, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
Estimated jackpot: $367 million
