Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-08-09-15-28
(six, eight, nine, fifteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $457,000
Comments