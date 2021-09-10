Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-7-1
(eight, seven, one)
4-0-4
(four, zero, four)
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
6-8-9-9
(six, eight, nine, nine)
0-7-2-6
(zero, seven, two, six)
9-6-7-9
(nine, six, seven, nine)
03-23-30-55-58, Cash Ball: 1
(three, twenty-three, thirty, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
01-10-15-36-41
(one, ten, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $596,000
1-0-8-0-8
(one, zero, eight, zero, eight)
5-4-8-4-9
(five, four, eight, four, nine)
04-06-09-13-21-41
(four, six, nine, thirteen, twenty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $6.8 million
Estimated jackpot: $368 million
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
