Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-10-15-36-41
(one, ten, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $596,000
