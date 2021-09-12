Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-6-0
(seven, six, zero)
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
9-4-1-9
(nine, four, one, nine)
8-3-0-1
(eight, three, zero, one)
6-2-7-4
(six, two, seven, four)
12-18-31-39-60, Cash Ball: 1
(twelve, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
06-07-20-34-37
(six, seven, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
2-2-7-5-9
(two, two, seven, five, nine)
4-5-5-0-8
(four, five, five, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
20-31-38-40-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
