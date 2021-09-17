Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
6-3-2
(six, three, two)
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
5-3-7
(five, three, seven)
9-8-9-7
(nine, eight, nine, seven)
0-8-1-1
(zero, eight, one, one)
8-5-4-4
(eight, five, four, four)
31-39-49-55-59, Cash Ball: 2
(thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
04-12-27-32-36
(four, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $339,000
2-3-9-3-5
(two, three, nine, three, five)
7-4-7-1-6
(seven, four, seven, one, six)
04-06-19-21-30-40
(four, six, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
Comments