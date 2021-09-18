Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

3-5-2-2

(three, five, two, two)

5-3-4-8

(five, three, four, eight)

15-23-24-29-48, Cash Ball: 2

(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

9-6-0-2-1

(nine, six, zero, two, one)

2-0-1-0-6

(two, zero, one, zero, six)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $457 million

