Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
9-2-1
(nine, two, one)
3-5-2-2
(three, five, two, two)
5-3-4-8
(five, three, four, eight)
15-23-24-29-48, Cash Ball: 2
(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
9-6-0-2-1
(nine, six, zero, two, one)
2-0-1-0-6
(two, zero, one, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
