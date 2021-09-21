Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
5-2-7-2
(five, two, seven, two)
0-1-9-1-1
(zero, one, nine, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
Estimated jackpot: $490 million
