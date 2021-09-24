Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-25-28-29-40
(six, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $590,000
