Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
3-2-0-9-4
(three, two, zero, nine, four)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
Comments