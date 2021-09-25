Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
3-7-4-5
(three, seven, four, five)
3-2-0-9-4
(three, two, zero, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
