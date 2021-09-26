Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-24-30-32-37
(two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $936,000
Comments