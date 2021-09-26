Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
1-2-9-5-3
(one, two, nine, five, three)
