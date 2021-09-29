Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
1-8-8-3-1
(one, eight, eight, three, one)
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
1-8-8-3-1
(one, eight, eight, three, one)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments