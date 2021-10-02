Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-8-9
(three, eight, nine)
1-5-0-3
(one, five, zero, three)
8-3-0-5-6
(eight, three, zero, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
