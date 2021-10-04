Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-5-5
(eight, five, five)
9-2-0
(nine, two, zero)
4-5-3-9
(four, five, three, nine)
8-1-1-9
(eight, one, one, nine)
16-27-43-48-56, Cash Ball: 1
(sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: one)
9-8-7-6-3
(nine, eight, seven, six, three)
9-5-5-7-7
(nine, five, five, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
12-22-54-66-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)
