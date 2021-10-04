Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-5-5

(eight, five, five)

9-2-0

(nine, two, zero)

4-5-3-9

(four, five, three, nine)

8-1-1-9

(eight, one, one, nine)

16-27-43-48-56, Cash Ball: 1

(sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: one)

9-8-7-6-3

(nine, eight, seven, six, three)

9-5-5-7-7

(nine, five, five, seven, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

12-22-54-66-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)

