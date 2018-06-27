The Latest: Poland's Jews welcome change to Holocaust law

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits the Ulma Family Museum of Poles Who Saved Jews during WWII, in Markowa, Poland. Poland’s nationalist-conservative ruling party backed away Wednesday June 27, 2018, from a controversial Holocaust speech law, with prime minister Morawiecki introducing a new version of the law that would remove criminal provisions for statements deemed harmful to Poland’s good name. Alik Keplicz, FILE AP Photo