AP News in Brief at 9:14 p.m. EDT

Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a targeted attack on a newspaper office in Maryland's capital Thursday, killing five people and wounding others before being taken into custody in what appeared to be one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history, police and witnesses said.
Police said the suspect was a white man in his late 30s whose rampage at The Capital Gazette followed social media threats directed at the newspaper. Authorities said the man entered the building and "looked for his victims." He threw smoke grenades and fired a shotgun at his victims, according to Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf.
"This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm," Krampf said.
Krampf declined to identify the suspect but said he was a Maryland resident and search warrants were being sought for his home.
Phil Davis, a reporter who covers courts and crime for the paper, tweeted that the gunman shot out the glass door to the office and fired into the newsroom, sending people scrambling for cover under desks.
___
More conservative court may weaken, not kill abortion rights
WASHINGTON (AP) — Is Roe v. Wade really in peril? The worst fears — and highest hopes — excited by the prospect of a new Supreme Court justice may well be overblown.
Democrats and liberal interest groups, gearing up for President Donald Trump's choice for the seat opened up by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, are treating the moment as one of utmost danger for abortion rights in the United States.
More quietly, abortion opponents are confident the next justice will be a vote to uphold additional restrictions on abortion, if not to actually jettison the landmark Roe decision.
Just one member of the current court, Clarence Thomas, is on record in support of overturning the 45-year-old high court ruling. And justices often are cautious about blowing up precedents. Still, a more conservative court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights by upholding state restrictions that Kennedy and the four liberal justices would have been likely to strike down.
The issue is at the forefront of the emerging nomination fight because the nine-member court has been so closely divided on abortion, and Kennedy has been a crucial fifth vote.
___
Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order
CHICAGO (AP) — A Brazilian mother and 9-year-old son separated at the U.S.-Mexico border were reunited Thursday after a federal judge in Chicago ordered the U.S. government to release the child, saying their continued time apart "irreparably harms them both."
Judge Manish Shah mulled his decision for just a few hours before finding that Lidia Karine Souza can have custody of her son, Diogo, who has spent four weeks at a government-contracted shelter in Chicago. Shah ordered that the child be released Thursday, and hours later the mother and son were standing in front of a row of TV cameras smiling at each other. Diogo wrapped his arm around his mom's waist and she wrapped hers around his shoulder.
The reunion occurred as the White House is under increasing pressure to bring families back together after a judge this week ordered federal officials to do so in 30 days for many parents and children. More than 2,000 children remain separated from their parents, and critics say the government has no plan to reunite them.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told reporters on Air Force One that various federal agencies "are continuing to work through ensuring that remaining children are reunified with their parents." When asked if the Health and Human Services Department —the agency that's in charge of reuniting families— will be able to comply with the 30-day deadline, she called on Congress to reform the nation's immigration system.
At the news conference at her lawyers' office in a Chicago high-rise building, Souza was asked if she had a message for President Donald Trump. Speaking through a Portuguese translator, she responded, "Don't do this to the children."
___
House Republicans grill FBI, Justice leaders on Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans accused top federal law enforcement officials Thursday of withholding important documents from them and demanded details about surveillance tactics during the Russia investigation in a contentious congressional hearing that capped days of mounting partisan complaints.
Underscoring their frustration, Republicans briefly put the hearing on hold so they could approve a resolution on the House floor demanding that the Justice Department turn over thousands of documents by next week.
The House Judiciary Committee hearing marked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's first appearance before Congress since an internal DOJ report criticizing the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation revealed new disparaging text messages among FBI officials about Donald Trump during the 2016 election. FBI Director Christopher Wray also appeared before Congress on Thursday.
Republicans on the panel seized on the watchdog report to allege bias by the FBI and to discredit an investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign that is now led by special counsel Robert Mueller. They suggested that the Justice Department had conspired against Trump by refusing to produce documents they believe would show improper FBI conduct.
"This country is being hurt by it. We are being divided," Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, said of Mueller's investigation. Gowdy led a separate two-year investigation into the deadly 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, and Clinton's role in those attacks as secretary of state.
___
Shot in the back: When can police fire on fleeing suspects?
CHICAGO (AP) — In decades past, police officers who shot suspects as they ran away were more likely to expect praise than criminal charges. And while the legal landscape and public opinion have shifted in recent years, it's never a certainty that such shootings will result in officer indictments.
Prosecutors moved quickly to charge a white officer with criminal homicide Wednesday in last week's death of an unarmed black teenager who was shot in the back while fleeing a traffic stop near Pittsburgh. In Georgia, another white police officer accused of fatally shooting a black man who was running away was fired and jailed .
In two other fatal police shootings — on Monday in Galveston, Texas , and on Saturday in Minneapolis — it remains to be seen whether charges will come. Those shootings also involved people who were running away.
A look at some of the history and legal principles behind such cases:
___
___
Trump-Putin meeting to follow NATO gathering at tense moment
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin firmed up plans Thursday to meet in Helsinki next month for a closely watching sit-down that will play out just days after what is likely to be a tense meeting between Trump and some of the United States' closest allies.
Trump and Putin will meet July 16 against the backdrop of an ongoing special counsel probe into possible ties between the president's campaign and Russian officials. The investigation into Russian election meddling has raised tensions between Moscow and Washington at a time when Trump has repeatedly said he wants to build a strong personal relationship with Putin.
"We're looking forward to it. If we could all get along, it would be great. The world has to start getting along," Trump said during a visit to Wisconsin on Thursday. The day before, he said they would discuss Syria, Ukraine and "many other subjects."
The summit location and date were announced in synchronized statements from Moscow and Washington, with the White House saying the two presidents will "discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues."
Trump's relationship with Putin has long been the source of intrigue, both at home and in world capitals. He has repeatedly praised his authoritarian peer while straining ties with many of the United States' closest allies.
___
Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing
NEW YORK (AP) — Waiting is so yesterday.
Shoppers increasingly want their orders to arrive at their doorsteps as soon as they click a button, whether it's a hot meal, groceries or a sofa. In response, retailers are betting big on delivery services to drop off packages faster.
In the latest development, online leader Amazon, which played a crucial role in raising shoppers' expectations for near-instant gratification in recent years, announced plans Thursday to assemble its own fleet of delivery vans that would be operated by independent contractors.
Other companies are also thinking of radical new initiatives to get their products into customers' hands more easily, helping to transform shopping as we know it.
Here's a look at the shifting environment for deliveries:
___
Robot with artificial intelligence about to invade space
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A robot with true artificial intelligence is about to invade space.
The large, round, plastic robot head is part of SpaceX's latest supply delivery to the International Space Station.
Friday's pre-dawn liftoff also includes two sets of genetically identical female mice, 20 mousestronauts that will pick up where NASA's identical twin brother astronauts left off a few years ago. Super-caffeinated coffee is also flying up for the space station's java-craving crew.
As intriguing as identical space siblings and turbo-charged space coffee may be, it's the German robot — named Cimon, pronounced Simon, after a genius doctor in science fiction's "Captain Future" — that's stealing the show.
Don't worry about AI running amok on the space station. Cimon's human handlers promise the first AI space bot will behave. No mutinous takeovers like HAL from the 1968 film classic "2001: A Space Odyssey."
___
California bows to beverage industry, blocks soda taxes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new push by the beverage industry is slowing the expansion of soda taxes in California and elsewhere.
California cities pioneered soda taxes as a way to combat obesity, diabetes and heart disease, but the Legislature and Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday bowed to pressure from beverage companies and reluctantly banned local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.
It follows similar bans recently passed in Arizona and Michigan. Voters in Oregon will decide on a statewide ban in November. The American Beverage Association, which represents Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and others, has backed the moves after several cities passed taxes on sugary drinks in recent years.
California's ban is part of a last-minute maneuver to block a beverage industry-backed ballot measure that would make it much harder for cities and counties to raise taxes of any kind. The ABA said in a statement the legislation is about keeping groceries, including drinks, affordable.
Lawmakers approved the proposal despite deep reluctance.
___
Spotlight turns to GOP women in Supreme Court fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — A spotlight quickly focused on two Republican senators Thursday in the fight to come over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nomination — Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, whose support for abortion access will reverberate throughout the debate.
Every vote matters in the narrowly divided chamber, and the two women are already facing enormous pressure. Activist groups, particularly those aligned with Democrats, want them to rule out voting for a conservative nominee who might make precedent-shattering court decisions on abortion, gay marriage and other social issues.
Murkowski, of Alaska, made no such promise. But she vowed a careful vetting of President Donald Trump's pick, saying she has "extremely high" standards for the court and the person who will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.
"There is no doubt that the president's nominee to succeed Justice Kennedy can expect exacting scrutiny from the Senate and that is the standard I will apply in evaluating the nominee," she said.
Collins, meanwhile, declared that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that codified abortion rights is "settled law."
Comments